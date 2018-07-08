Tristan Thompson Spotted House Shopping in Los Angeles by Himself

Tristan Thompson might be looking for his own place, as he was spotted house-shopping in L.A. on Saturday.

Thompson was seen walking around the Woodland Hills neighborhood, according to a report by TMZ. He was accompanied by a small team of realtors, looking at a mansion not far from Khloe Kardashian‘s home. The NBA player has been staying with Kardashian and their daughter, True Thompson, but apparently the couple is not quite ready to make the move permanent. Either Thompson is looking for a place of his own, or he’s house-hunting without her.

The house Thompson was touring has a staggering seven bedrooms and eight bathrooms. It comes equipped with a full-sized pool and — even more appropriately — a regulation basketball court.

Thompson and Kardashian have faced a new wave of rumors since returning to California. The couple was already on questionable terms after Thompson’s cheating scandal broke in April, but they were isolated in Cleveland with a newborn at the time. When they came back to Los Angeles, many took it as a sign that they were going to try and work out their issues, and conflicting reports claimed that Thompson was giving up a lot for his repentance.

“Tristan Thompson on Being Held Hostage By Khloe Kardashian; Can’t Leave The House Without Her, How He Had to Give Up All His Passcodes & How Khloe Hired Off Duty Cops Make Sure He Can’t See Thotourage,” read a tweet from sports blogger Robert Littal. Kardashian herself responded to this claim in a brutal tweet of her own.

“If you are corny enough to believe something like this than you must have a very miserable and boring life,” Kardashian wrote. “The fact that you felt the need to tweet me this already sheds light onto the kind of life you have.”

The Revenge Body host has only recently begun to comment on the state of her relationship with Thompson, and she has made it clear that the last thing she wants is judgement for staying with him. The 33-year-old has told off a few fans on Twitter — even those who feel bad for her over the high-profile controversy.

“I love, adore & root for [Khloe Kardashian] but I’m so disappointed she stayed with that wasteman Tristan,” one fan wrote back in June. “She preaches about women knowing their self worth and when to walk away but when it’s time to walk the walk, she’s a hypocrite.”

“Not exactly Queen Persia, you have no knowledge of what goes on in our household or the enormous rebuilding this takes to even coexist,” Kardashian replied. “I’m proud of my strength. I appreciate your opinion and I hope you hold that same opinion to everyone else who has stayed in situations.”

The full story will undoubtedly be told on Kardashian’s own terms next month, in season 15 of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. The season premieres on Aug. 5.