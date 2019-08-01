Tristan Thompson Reveals If He Was Actually Single When He Met Khloe Kardashian

Tristan Thompson ran to Khloé Kardashian’s defense Wednesday night on Twitter, setting the record straight on what happened at the beginning of their relationship. He insisted that he was not in a relationship with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig when he began dating Kardashian, since fans were still speculating on the matter.

“When I met Khloe I was SINGLE,” he insisted. “The negative comments that are constantly being directed towards her are unnecessary. She does not deserve all this backlash for my wrong doings.”

Kardashian herself has spoken out about the (false) rumor that Thompson cheated on Craig with her at the beginning of their relationship, so Thompson’s words should not come as a surprise. “His best fiends, business associates and even his mother told me, him and his ex were broken up before we met,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has stated. She also apologized for any “pain that has been created” because of her relationship with the Cleveland Cavaliers player.

The 35-year-old has said that although the two of them are no longer romantically involved, she’s not holding onto anger with Thompson when it comes to his past infidelities, especially because he is the father of their 15-month-old daughter True Thompson.

“People make mistakes, but I won’t hurt my own healing by holding on to hate. I’m too busy raising my beautiful baby and securing that [money] to hate any individual,” she wrote on Instagram recently about Thompson.

Thompson’s Twitter frenzy didn’t end there, however. He also addressed the ongoing speculation that he is reuniting with Craig, who is the mother of his son Prince, on a family vacation.

The claims started when Thompson and Craig were sharing similar photos of exotic places on social media, leading some to believe they were together again. But Thompson said that’s far from the truth and claims that he has “spent the last few months training” and getting into “the best shape possible” ahead of the upcoming NBA season. “I have not been on vacations at all this summer and the current rumors spreading are 100% false,” he tweeted.

He also added that “both Khloe and Jordan have been nothing but great mothers to my kids.”

Photo credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Staff / Getty