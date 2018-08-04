Tristan Thompson Reportedly ‘Realizing’ How Cheating Scandal Hurt Khloe Kardashian

Tristan Thompson is reportedly coming to terms with how much his cheating scandal impacted his relationship with Khloé Kardashian.

The couple went through hard times this past April after footage showed Thompson repeatedly cheating on the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star throughout her pregnancy. The scandal came just days before Kardashian gave birth to their daughter True Thompson.

“Tristan is still in L.A. and has really stepped up,” a Keeping Up with the Kardashians source told PEOPLE, opening up about how their relationship is in a good place.

“He keeps showing a lot of commitment to Khloé. He wants them to be a happy family,” the source explains, adding that the pair “are still doing therapy.”

“Tristan initially resisted therapy, but has realized how important it is for Khloé. He is finally realizing how much he hurt Khloé,” the insider remarks. “He wants Khloé to be happy with him, so he is really trying to be the best person that he can be.”

While welcoming his girlfriend back home to Los Angeles from a New York business trip, the NBA player seemed to put his best foot forward as he showered the Good American co-founder with gifts.

“Just got home and look, these are all from Tristan,” Kardashian said on her Instagram Story after returning from a work trip to promote her brand’s activewear launch. “Good American balloons and my cute cake. Thank you, thank you, thank you.”

Thompson has also been spending quality time with 3-month-old True, holding down the fort at home while Kardashian had to be away from home.

Last week, a source told PEOPLE that learning from the cheating scandal — which broke just two days before the couple welcomed their daughter — has been “tough” for Thompson, who was able to “brush things under the rug” — something Kardashian couldn’t do.

“The whole family had to deal with the public’s perception of him and his relationship with Khloé changing dramatically,” said the source. “He also doesn’t fully ‘get’ that she’s been through this before [with ex-husband Lamar Odom], except that this time there’s a child involved.”

Kim Kardashian West recently admitted on On Air With Ryan Seacrest that the family had a hard time throughout the scandal, but they eventually came around to Khloé’s decision to reconcile with Thompson.

“It was definitely new territory for us when you have a new baby coming into the world,” Kim said. “I think ultimately we always want her to be happy, but it gets all clouded when there’s a baby and, you know? Her motherly instincts kicked in and she has to do what makes her happy so we’ll support that.”

The scandal will reportedly play a big role on the upcoming season of KUWTK, which will premiere Sunday, Aug. 5 at 9 p.m. ET on E!