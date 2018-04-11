Tristan Thompson Cheating on Khloe Kardashian: Everything We Know

Khloé Kardashian’s world was rocked when numerous reports about her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, and alleged infidelity.

On Tuesday night, just as Kardashian nears her due date, several outlets obtained photos and video of the Cleveland Cavaliers player with anonymous women.

In the clips, Thompson is allegedly seen kissing and entering a hotel room with other women, among other unfaithful actions.

Club Hookup

The entire scandal kicked off with footage of Thompson at a club in Cleveland beside an unnamed woman was published by the Daily Mail. The footage is a bit unclear, but the woman who filmed it claimed that Thompson was with the woman all night and kissed her.

“I was there and he was on the table right next to us with a group of friends and some girl who he was obviously making out with all night,” the submitter said. “They were holding each other and it was so obvious. They were there when I got there and they were part of a big group of friends.”

She continued, “They were talking and being around each other all night. He was texting and talking on the phone and she was obviously looking over his shoulder. Everybody knew who he was. We talked about it and everybody watched them make out several times. I have obviously seen him before and people around me were like, ‘That’s Tristan Thompson.’ I have seen him on TV.”

Thompson was trying to play the whole thing off and refused to let anyone photograph him up close.

“I know how he looks like and people were trying to take selfies with him but he didn’t let them,” the witness csaid. “He wasn’t wearing anything on his head but he later pulled his shirt and tried to hide, but at the start it was was obviously him. I don’t know who the girl was but I took a picture of her looking over his shoulder.”

Denial

Not long after that news broke, an anonymous source spoke to Entertainment Tonight to combat the claims of any inappropriate actions taken by Thompson.

“The video going around shows Tristan in a loud club briefly talking to a girl, nothing more,” the source said. “Tristan was there for roughly an hour and left with his teammates. Khloe and Tristan are happy and focusing on the birth of their daughter.”

Hotel Footage

Thompson allegedly left the club in question at 9:30 p.m. with some of his teammates. However, TMZ published a video that allegedly shows Thompson going into a hotel with an unknown woman.

Thompson is later captured in different clothes as he talks on his phone. The woman in the footage is seen getting back into a car alone and carrying an overnight bag.

Hookah Lounge Video

Tristan Thompson can’t seem to keep his hands to himself. SMDH. Full Video: https://t.co/NdtUGj2R2p pic.twitter.com/9WCEglhXlg — TMZ (@TMZ) April 10, 2018

All this was unfolding TMZ published surveillance video recorded Oct. 7, 2017 at a hookah lounge outside Washington D.C.

In the footage, Thompson can be seen with three women. His shown making out with one of the women. Another grabs his crotch. brings his head to her chest between her breasts.

Ex’s Comment

Thompson was accused of cheating on his previous girlfriend, Jordan Craig, during their relationship, so many online were blasting Kardashian for not seeing this coming.

Craig shared a cryptic note on Instagram after the news broke, presumably taking up for Kardashian.

“If you respect yourself and you respect others, you would never make light of the misfortune of anyone, nor would you feel indemnified when it comes at the expense of others,” Craig wrote. “Wishing peace for everyone.”

Reported Reaction

Kardashian has not pubilcly acknowledged the scandal yet, but an alleged source spoke with Hollywood Life and claimed she is devastated.

“Khloe is devastated and has been brought to tears after seeing the pics of Tristan with another woman,” the source said. “Her pregnancy is supposed to be the most special time in her life, and instead it has been ruined by Tristan and is becoming the most painful.”

Birth Plans

As one would expect, Kardashian is too far along to fly to another location, and must stay in Cleveland as she gives birth. A source and medical professional Us Weekly.

“It’s too late in the pregnancy for Khloé to fly back to L.A. right now,” a source said. “Even on a private jet with a doctor on board.”

Dr. Sheila Loanzon, an OBGYN based in San Jose, California, also told the publication that “most airlines allow women to fly up to 37 weeks of pregnancy.” She added that, although every pregnancy is different, “Radiation received during airline travel is below the level of concern to cause harm to a fetus. Some frequent fliers may exceed this level, so women should be aware of how much they fly.”

Fan Reaction

Fans and onlookers on Twitter went in on Thompson and just absolutely roasted him for his public discrepancies.

See some of the reactions below.

Tristan Thompson too tall to be cheating in public. You the only 6’9” nigga in the club. We know that’s you dawg — Tev (@TevinsAGenius) April 10, 2018

Tristan Thompson is worse at cheating than he is at playing basketball that’s hard to do — Erick Shakur (@PacDaGoat) April 10, 2018