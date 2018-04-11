Tristan Thompson Ex Appears to Weigh in on His Alleged Cheating With Cryptic Post

Tristan Thompson’s previous girlfriend, who he reportedly cheated on while she was pregnant, has apparently responded to reports that the Cleveland Cavaliers player was seen kissing another woman as Khloe Kardashian prepares to give birth.

A cascade of reports emerged on Tuesday afternoon, suggesting that Thompson was spotted at a club in New York City over the weekend kissing a random woman. Multiple videos seem to show him at the venue, and reporters from TMZ snapped photos of him entering his hotel with the stranger.

While Kardashian fans were outraged at the revelation, they quickly remembered that Thompson had been accused of infidelity with his previous girlfriend, Jordan Craig, as well. Thompson began dating Kardashian just four months before Craig gave birth to their son, Prince.

While Craig has kept relatively quiet about the high-profile couple, she posted a cryptic message to her Instagram story on Tuesday night, apparently addressing the day’s scandal.

“If you respect yourself and you respect others, you would never make light of the misfortune of anyone, nor would you feel indemnified when it comes at the expense of others,” Craig wrote. “Wishing peace for everyone.”

Many fans on Twitter pointed out Thompson’s past ruthlessly when Tuesday’s story broke, claiming that Kardashian should have seen the infidelity coming. However, in April of 2017, she gave an interview with ES Magazine, saying that the fact that Thompson had a child with another woman made her more confident that he’d be a good father.

“He [already] is a father, and I know for a fact that he would be an impeccable father,” she said, confirming at the time that the two of them had already discussed having children.

Kardashian is now in Thompson’s hometown of Cleveland, Ohio, expecting to give birth at any moment. Many fans have speculated that she is already in labor, or else will be very soon. In fact, some fans on Twitter have been all but begging Kardashian to get the childbirth over with, feeling that she has been pregnant for a long time.

“[I]s it just me or does it feel like khloe kardashian has been pregnant for like ever already?” wondered one person.

“Bro Khloe Kardashian been pregnant for like a year now,” joked another.

Kardashian announced her pregnancy just before Christmas after months of secrecy and radio silence. She and Thompson had been together for less than a year at the time, but she left no doubt that they would make great co-parents and a great couple.