Watch: Khloe Kardashian’s ‘Beau’ Allegedly Caught Smooching With Another Woman

Tristan Thompson has some explaining to do. Khloe Kardashian‘s boyfriend was spotted kissing a woman at a Manhattan rooftop bar Saturday night while a nine-month-pregnant Kardashian waited in Cleveland, Ohio to deliver her and Thompson’s baby girl.

Thompson and a New York dancer identified by several media outlets as Lani Blair were spotted kissing at PH-D Lounge Saturday night. See the footage published by the Daily Mail in the video above.

Videos by PopCulture.com

It’s hard to pinpoint exactly what’s going on, as the man is filmed from behind with his hood up in the darkened bar, but fans are already scandalized by the clip.

The clip shows the woman’s red-nailed hand draped around the man’s shoulders, pulling him closer. She closes her eyes and leans in, her face at a slight angle, apparently going for a kiss. Other videos from the night show the 27-year-old Cleveland Cavaliers player in a similar outfit — a dark jacket over a white hoodie — dancing and enjoying the evening out with his teammates.

Thompson was in New York City with the rest of the Cavaliers before their game against the New York Knicks on Monday.

According to a club goer, Thompson and his group of friends were at the bar from around 7:30 p.m. until approximately 9:30 p.m.

The anonymous woman who filmed the video told the Daily Mail, “I was there and he was on the table right next to us with a group of friends and some girl who he was obviously making out with all night. They were holding each other and it was so obvious. They were there when I got there and they were part of a big group of friends.”

She continued, saying they were “talking and being around each other all night. He was texting and talking on the phone and she was obviously looking over his shoulder.”

The same woman from the video was seen in photos with Thompson as they made their way to the Four Seasons in New York City. They were also reportedly seen together for four hours before Thompson was seen in a new outfit before heading to a private club, Soho House. Later, they were seen making their way back to the hotel early Sunday morning, as video obtained by TMZ shows.

Later Sunday, Thompson can be seen in a different hoodie-and-jacket combination, talking on his phone on the sidewalk. The woman believed to be Blair is pictured getting back into the car alone, carrying an overnight bag.

The Daily Mail reports that the strip club Blair works for advertised on Instagram the she was due to work Tuesday night. However, the publication reports that she did not go into work.

In surveillance video footage published by TMZ from a hookah lounge near Washington, D.C., Thompson can be seen getting up close and personal with two women. The October footage shows Thompson leaning in for a kiss as he speaks to one of the women, who can be seen grabbing Thompson’s face and sharing a kiss with him.

The other woman then pushes Thompson’s head toward her breasts and gropes his crotch.

Thompson was previously accused of breaking up with his ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig while she was pregnant with their son Prince Oliver in 2016.

Craig took to her Instagram story Tuesday night to seemingly comment on the situation, writing she would “never make light of someone else’s misfortune.”

Her post read: “If you respect yourself and you respect others, you would never make light of the misfortune of anyone. Nor would you feel idemnified when it comes at the expense of others. Wishing peace for everyone.”

Model Amber Rose, who was listed as a follower of Blair’s on Twitter, also weighed in on the situation.

“I know we’ve had our differences in the past but my heart is broken for you sis smh no one deserves to feel that pain especially during such a sensitive time,” Rose posted on Instagram.

Kardashian and Thompson announced in December they were expecting their first child together, and two months later announced that the little one would be a girl.