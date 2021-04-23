Khloe Kardashian Gets Cheeky in Latest Post Countering Photo Controversy

✖

Khloe Kardashian is still flaunting off her "revenge body" in her latest Instagram post as she continues to push social media trolls to the side. Kardashian promoted her latest Good American shoe collection with a cheeky photo of her in a tight olive green one piece swimsuit. "Shop the newest drop of Good American’s CINDER-F–––ING-RELLA Shoe collection!" she wrote in the caption.

Some of her famous friends like Basketball Wives star Evelyn Lozada responded to Kardashian's post sending along praise for her crazy curves. "I’m fully awake now," Lozada commented, along with a few heart eyes and fire emojis. Kardashian's long time friend Malika Haqq supported her friends picture with a some more fire emojis.

The new post comes as she's been battling some backlash for her response to an old bikini photo of her that resurfaced online earlier this month. It's been reported that her family is doing all they can to have it wiped from the internet. "As someone who has struggled with body image her whole life, when someone takes a photo of you that isn't flattering in bad lighting or doesn't capture your body the way it is after working so hard to get it to this point — and then shares it to the world, you should have every right to ask for it to not be shared, regardless of who you are," she said in her message. She also addressed how much the ridicule she faced, and being compared to her sisters Kim and Kourtney affected her saying that both have been "too much to bear."

"My body, my image and how I choose to look and what I want to share is my choice. It's not for anyone to decide or judge what is acceptable or not anymore,' also adding that she likes a good filter, good lighting and an edit here and there," the Kardashian sister added. Model and friend Chrissy Teigen talked about the incident on an episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen sharing that she's upset to see her friend hurt because she's proud of Kardashian for her and the work she's done to overcome her body image issues. "You get frustrated because I look at Khloe and I’m like, 'Of course, you’re so beautiful, you’re so strong.' The changes that she’s made to her body, she’s so proud of and everybody’s so proud of. You want someone to be like, ‘F–– yes, this is my body in any light," Teigen said, per Daily Mail.