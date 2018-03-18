Tori Spelling, Dean McDermott Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day Amid Troubles

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott celebrated St. Patrick's Day with their five children Saturday, putting their recent troubles behind them for a few moments.

"Had the best St. Patrick's Say with my brood today," McDermott wrote, including the hashtags "Family First," "blessed" and "May The Road Rise To Meet You."

Spelling also posted the photo, which shows her wearing a green dress, a black shirt and green lipstick. She also posted more photos from their family outing to Brendan's Agoura Hills, and crediting 9-year-old Stella with the green makeup.

"Yesterday we had the [luck of the Irish]. We celebrated [St. Patrick's Day] as a family! [Go Green] couture & makeup courtesy of [Mama Bear] & [Stella]," Spelling wrote.

This also marked one-year-old Beau's first St. Patrick's Day with the family. He was only weeks old for last year's St. Patrick's Day.

The former Beverly Hills, 90210 star shared a photo of herself on Saturday, showing off her "haute leprechaun" look.

(Photo: Instagram/Tori Spelling)

Spelling, 44, looks at peace in the photos, despite a chaotic March so far. On March 1, the day before Beau celebrated his first birthday, someone called 911 to complain about Spelling and McDermott arguing. A week later, McDermott called police himself, worried about Spelling's health.

On March 10, Spelling and McDermott were escorted out of a restaurant after they started arguing.

Spelling and McDermott, who are also parents to 11-year-old Liam, 5-year-old Finn and 6-year-old Hattie, have had a difficult marriage. Their reality series True Tori tracked the couple's attempts to stay together, even after McDermott had an extramarital affair in 2013.

The couple have also faced financial problems, as Spelling reportedly owes hundreds of thousands of dollars in credit card debt and McDermott has failed to pay child support for his teen son from a previous relationship.

A source told Life & Style last week that they are "too broke" to get a divorce.

"She loves him and has always tried to keep the relationship together, but she's at the end of her rope," the source said. They "are at each other's throats over so many issues — everything from their dire financial situation to neither of them having a steady job to not being able to adequately support their five children."

A source also told Entertainment Tonight that their marriage is "in shambles," and there is "non-stop chaos in their home and in their marriage."

"Friends are talking about a possible intervention of sorts before things get even worse," the source said.

Photo credit: Instagram/ Dean McDermott