Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott’s Parenting Skills Under Fire Again

Reality couple Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott are being criticized for their parenting skills again, according to In Touch. Spelling recently posted a photo of the family enjoying some quality time outside. However, the kids were spotted not only wearing crazy colors in their hair, but had bright lipstick and eye shadow on, as well!

This isn't the first time Spelling and McDermott have been faulted for how they decide to style their children. Last fall, the Internet shamed the pair for bleaching their children's hair and allowing their young girls to wear makeup for their modeling debut.

We had such a great getaway... Thx @lodgetorreypines for being our home away from home! Xoxo A photo posted by Tori Spelling (@torispelling) on Aug 5, 2015 at 5:20pm PDT

About the dyed hair photo, Instagram user sparkleysongbird said, "U should love ur kids the way they are & not change them nevermind damaging their own hair ur gonna kill there self esteem smh." User anonexpectus1 further made her comment a personal attack by bringing up Spelling's mother, "Seriously Tori dying your children's hair? Why? You are jepodizing their health! What kind of mom does this? You are becoming your mother for sure. #nomorals."

Will this latest photo add fuel to the fire? Does Spelling and McDermott even care what people say about their parenting skills anymore?

Though there are plenty of followers complaining about everything the couple is doing wrong, there are also a lot of people supporting them! There were quite a few comments about how much fun the family seemed to be having. One follower even said Spelling was "the best mom," while another said she was an "inspiration."

Spelling and McDermott are always fighting off rumors and negativity. Many times it's been rumored that Spelling is pregnant, though she has claimed on several occasions that she is not. There has also been a lot of hostility toward Spelling after she took McDermott back following his infidelity.

"I think it's more powerful to make the choice to try to heal the relationship and work on it and work through it if you truly love someone," Spelling reportedly said about her decision. "I love him. We have children together."

The couple is currently working on rebuilding their marriage, according to Inquisitr. The whole family recently spent time in Paris, France, during which time, McDermott proposed to Spelling, again. He presented her with another engagement ring in front of their kids on a beautiful terrace near the Eiffel Tower.

Celebrating ten years, one decade, an era, and new beginnings with my #truelove @imdeanmcdermott #LoveWins A photo posted by Tori Spelling (@torispelling) on May 7, 2016 at 10:45am PDT

While in town, the couple also got matching tattoos to celebrate their 10th anniversary. Now they both have the phrase, "My whole heart. My whole life," tattooed in French on their upper arms.