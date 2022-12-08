Toni Collette and Husband Separate After 19 Years Together

Toni Collette and her husband David Galafassi have split after 19 years of marriage. According to Us Weekly, Collette released a statement on Instagram in which she told her fans that she and Galafassi decided to end their relationship. The pair, who wed in January 2003, share two children together — Sage, 14, and Arlo, 11.

"It is with grace and gratitude that we announce we are divorcing," Collette and Galafassi's joint statement read. "We're united in our decision and part with continuing respect and care for each other." They went on to write that they will remain on positive terms for the sake of their two kids. Their message continued, "Our kids are of paramount importance to us and we will continue to thrive as a family, albeit a different shape. We're thankful for the space and love you grant us as we evolve and move through this transition peacefully."

The couple's divorce announcement comes shortly after Galafassi was spotted getting close to another woman. On Wednesday, the Daily Mail reported that the musician was seen hanging out at the beach in Sydney, Australia on Tuesday morning with chiropractor Shannon Egan. The pair were even photographed kissing at one point. The Daily Mail noted that they reached out to Collette's representatives for comment on Wednesday afternoon. Hours later, Collette and Galafassi announced their split via Instagram.

Collette and Galafassi have made a home for themselves in her native Australia. Back in November 2019, she even opened up about her family life during an interview with the Sydney Morning Herald. She specifically spoke about establishing her roots in Sydney with her husband and their two children. "I have lived in so many different places and we, as a family, are incredibly adaptable and able to set up house anywhere when I'm working," the actor explained. "But that feeling of home is a feeling you can't fabricate, and when I get home to Sydney that feeling is very strong. It was really all about being with our tribe, the people we love, and enjoying Sydney."

Collette went on to say that being so far away from the Hollywood bubble afforded her a significant amount of anonymity. In fact, she explained that thanks to this low profile, she's been able to be a very hands-on parent. The Hereditary star said, "I don't notice if people recognize me. I'm so into organizing school uniforms, packing lunches, taking the kids to school, playing music and having chats in the car on the way there."