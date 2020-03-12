Tom Hanks’ Coronavirus Diagnosis: ‘This Is Us’ Star Susan Keluchi Watson Sends Her Best Amid Illness

Susan Keluchi Watson has offered her regards to Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson. The couple were in Australia when Hanks announced Wednesday night on his Instagram that he and Wilson each tested positive for coronavirus. The news has prompted a number of well-wishes from friends and fans the world over, and the This Is Us star offered a simple greeting to her fellow actors.

Get well very very soon, friend. My love to you and @RitaWilson. @tomhanks 🙏🏽 https://t.co/pXEGB4WkW3 — Susan Kelechi Watson (@skelechiwatson) March 12, 2020

In the caption to his bombshell Instagram post, Hanks wrote that he and Wilson “felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive.”

“We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires,” Hanks continued. “Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?”

Watson’s tweet comes as a number of celebrities have reached out to the couple, including s Wilmer Valderrama, Marlon Wayans, and Bachelor alum Nick Vial. Along with the positive sentiments, there were also a few outspoken people who were hoping the news would prompt a few people to start taking the outbreak seriously.

Along with Hanks and Wilsons’ diagnoses, a number of performers have opted to cancel or postpone upcoming tour dates, including Adam Sandler and Pearl Jam, who each had dates already scheduled for the month of March.

Additionally, multiple events across the U.S. have either been put off or had the plug pulled outright, including the Coachella music festival, the SXSW film and music festival, the Houston Rodeo and New York’s Saint Patrick’s Day Parade, which has gone on annually since 1762.

Wednesday also saw the World Health Organization upgrade the situation to an official pandemic. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that they’ve “been assessing this outbreak around the clock and we are deeply concerned both by the alarming levels of spread and severity and by the alarming levels of inaction.”

“Pandemic is not a word to use lightly or carelessly,” Ghebreyesus continued. “It is a word that, if misused, can cause unreasonable fear, or unjustified acceptance that the fight is over, leading to unnecessary suffering and death.”