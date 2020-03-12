Tom Hanks’ Coronavirus Diagnosis: Wilmer Valderrama, Nick Viall Among Celebrities Reaching out With Well Wishes

Following the news that both Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have been diagnosed with the coronavirus, celebrities have flocked to social media in order to send their well wishes to the couple during their recovery. Famous figures such as Wilmer Valderrama, Marlon Wayans, and Bachelor alum Nick Viall have all responded to Hanks’ initial Instagram post about the news in order to wish him the best.

“DAMN YOU TOM!!! You always gotta be first. First Emmy winner, first Oscar winner, first Hollywood Coronavirus. That one was mine damn it! Curses,” Wayans wrote, infusing a little bit of humor into his response. “get well soon brother. I love you tremendously. Praying for you and wifey. Always my nizzle.”

Valderrama responded to Hanks’ post with a blue heart emoji, a prayer hands emoji, and a fist bump emoji, showcasing that he was totally supportive of the actor as he deals with this illness.

Viall commented on Hanks post with a slew of prayer hand and heart emojis.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards commented that she hopes Hanks and his wife, “Feel better.”

Several celebrities have also commented on the news via Twitter, as the actor also posted his message there.

“Get well very very soon, friend. My love to you and @RitaWilson,” This Is Us star Susan Kelechi Watson wrote.

Jersey Shore star JWoww also responded to Hanks’ post by writing, “We need you to get better,” along with a teary emoji and a gif of Seth Meyers in deep thought.

On Wednesday night, Hanks told his fans that he and Wilson, who are in Australia for the pre-production of Baz Luhrmann’s untitled Elvis Presley film, had been diagnosed with the coronavirus.

“Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia,” Hanks wrote. “We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive.”

“Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed,” his statement continued. “We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no? We’ll keep the world posted and updated.”

He concluded his statement by writing, “Take care of yourselves! Hanx!”