Gisele Bundchen Gushes About Tom Brady in Glamorous Wedding Throwback

Nine years later, Tom Brady and Gisele Bunchen are still feeling the love.

To celebrate their wedding anniversary on Monday, the couple took to Instagram to share never-before-seen throwback photos of their big day and to pen sweet messages of love to each other.

Brazilian-born model Bundchen, who wed the NFL quarterback on Feb. 26, 2009 in Santa Monica, California, shared a picture of the pair sharing a kiss inside St. Monica Catholic Church. For the ceremony, she wore a strapless lace Dolce & Gabbana gown with a bustier bodice and paired it with a romantic lace-trim veil.

“What a ride this past 9 years have been,” she wrote alongside the candid shot. “I love learning and growing with you. Happy anniversary love of my lifey! Te amo muito!”

Brady posted a similar tribute to his wife alongside another photo of the couple embracing at the altar.

“Live, Laugh, Love… and I Love You!” the New England Patriots pro wrote. “Feliz Aniversário! Te Amo muito!”

Bündchen, 37, and Brady, 40, had begun dating nearly three years before marriage, in December 2006, but their wedding was a spur-of-the-mom affair.

“We planned it in like ten days, and it was perfect,” Brady told GQ back in 2009. “We went back to the house and I barbecued aged New York strips. We had champagne, a cake, some ice cream. It was a great night.”

“I think you always have this idea that weddings need to be 200 people and you invite everybody, and I’m all for it if people want to do that, but I think there was really something special about just having our parents there,” he continued.

The couple followed up the private event with a slightly larger celebration on the beach in Santa Teresa, Costa Rica two months later. This time, Brady and Bundchen invited about forty people to their party, consisting only of their extended families. None of Brady’s NFL teammates were present, nor were his former pals from the University of Michigan.

“The thing about it is, the day’s for you,” Brady admitted. “It’s nothing personal against anybody, but it’s not about them. It’s about what you and your wife need for that day.”

Since then, the couple have welcomed two children together, son Benjamin, 8, and daughter Vivian, 5. Brady also shares a son, 10-year-old John, with his ex, Bridget Moynahan.