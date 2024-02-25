Flavor Flav Says Miley Cyrus Smacked Him in the Face After He Mistook Her for Another Singer

Flavor Flav recently revealed he had a close encounter with Miley Cyrus that ended with the pop star giving him a smack in the face. According to Entertainment Tonight, Flav was on Bethenny Frankel's Just B podcast and recalled the story from way back in 2012.

According to the Public Enemy icon, he mixed up Cyrus and another pop star because they had very similar haircuts. At the time, at the iHeartRadio Music Festival, the Hannah Montana alum was sporting short blonde hair.

"Gwen Stefani! Gwen Stefani!" Flav says he yelled at the pop star, which led to their meeting where Cyrus just went along with the mistake. But Flav had a realization after talking to a friend and quickly running back to apologize.

"Miley Cyrus smacked Flavor Flav in the face and I said, 'I won't let it happen again,'" Flav added. "We laughed it off."

There is clearly no issue between the two music stars. They even had some time to catch up at the 2024 GRAMMYs, even posing for a few photos together. "That girl lit up like a Christmas tree," Flav said about their latest meeting. "Miley love herself some Flav."

Cyrus even referred to their prior meeting in an Instagram clip from their GRAMMY reunion. "You know it's me. I made it! You don't think I'm Gwen Stefani anymore," she says.