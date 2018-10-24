Johnny Depp’s Daughter Lily-Rose Dating ‘Beautiful Boy’ Star Timothee Chalamet

After much fan speculation, Timothée Chalamet and Lily-Rose Depp seem to have set the record straight and confirmed their romance.

The two were spotted out together in New York City over the weekend when they sealed their date with several kisses on the lips.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Click here to see the photos of their night out.

Chalamet, who was nominated for an Oscar for his role in Call Me By Your Name, spent the evening with Depp in the East Village at Blue Ribbon Fried Chicken.

“They were very sweet together,” a witness told E! News. “They wrapped their arms around each other in line and linked arms the entire time. They seemed very happy to be together.”

“When they left, they stopped on a street corner and shared another passionate kiss,” the witness continued. “They huddled together in the rain but loved being outside and were laughing and smiling the entire time. They seemed very into each other.”

Depp, who is the daughter of Johnny Depp and French actress and singer Vanessa Paradis, went for a casual look with jeans and a white T-shirt. Chalamet also sported jeans and a black jacket. Their date was so romantic that they even shared a pink New York Yankees baseball cap.

Earlier this month, Depp, 19, and Chalamet, 22, sparked romance rumors when they were spotted at a New York City coffee shop and walking in Central Park. The two likely met while working on the Netflix film The King, a historical drama which stars Chlamet as King Henry V and Depp as his wife, Catherine of Valois. The film has wrapped production (proving that their date was extracurricular) and is due to hit the streaming service in 2019.

The two have yet to publicly confirm that they’re an item, although Chalamet has previously said he’s reluctant to start dating. In an interview with W Magazine last year about his first date, he called the term “a scare word.”

“I don’t know,” he said. “Date is very much a scary word, because then that context has been established. You can always see people on early date behavior.”

While he may play it off that he’s bashful about dating, he was previously linked to Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon; both attended LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts in 2013. Depp ended a relationship with model Ash Stymest in April.