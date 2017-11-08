Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s Dreamy Historic Home is Exactly the Country Estate You Need

Country music's reigning-king and queen, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are selling their dreamy Tennessee kingdom that sits atop gorgeous hills of green pastures and glistening ponds. With such natural allure that epitomizes the novelty of country living, it is an oasis of an estate that will have you humming the iconic theme from The Big Country over and over. The megastar couple who are currently headlining their Soul2Soul tour in 65-cities, were housed for many years in one of Tennessee's most affluent neighborhoods in the Franklin area — and we can certainly see why! MORE: You Must See the Kitchen Inside the L.A. Mansion Angelina Jolie Just Dropped $25 Million On From the comfort of your home, tour the stunning and immaculate beauty that is the award-winning country artists' historically lavish and palatial estate.

​ (Photo: Fridrich and Clark Realty, LLC) Listed by boutique firm, Fridrich and Clark Realty, LLC for a cool $18,500,000, the property features a staggering six homes, including two caretaker homes, a restored log cabin, equestrian facilities, along with the historical Beechwood Hall built in 1856 and the 3-bedroom Samuel S. Morton House — both of which are registered on the National Register of Historic Places. prevnext

​ (Photo: Fridrich and Clark Realty, LLC) The 622-acre estate, which is said to have once belonged to the legendary, Hank Williams, also features two guest cabins and is said to be one of the most expensive homes for sale in the state. With the Franklin area being on an upswing with hot residential listings like McGraw and Hill's, the northeastern part of Tennessee is one to watch as it's been generating some pretty impressive luxury homes in recent years. prevnext

​ (Photo: Fridrich and Clark Realty, LLC) Including a 12-stall barn with rolling pastures and ponds, the antebellum-styled home epitomizes high-end country living with its rich home design and architectural brilliance. With more than 7,236 total square feet sprawled across 621 acres over two parcels, this luxury home lets homeowners bask in natural beauty day in and day out. prevnext

​ (Photo: Fridrich and Clark Realty, LLC) Though it's a pricey dream come true, its luxurious finishes with professional grade appliances, rare wood, imported marble, state-of-the-art security features and recording studios help to redefine what your home can offer when you live in Tennessee's number one wealthiest county of Williamson. prevnext

​ (Photo: Fridrich and Clark Realty, LLC) According to The Tennessean, the couple previously sold off the 131-acre portion of the farm they used as a second home for $3 million, but are now looking to sell the entire property, including its two massive parcels, Carters Creek of 353 acres for $10 million, and the 268-acre Bear Creek for $8.5 million. prevnext