Tiger Woods Confirms Relationship With Vanessa Trump

Tiger Woods has confirmed his romance with Vanessa Trump, the ex-wife of Donald Trump Jr.

On Sunday, March 23, the pro golfer, 49, made his relationship Instagram official as he shared two photos with Vanessa, 47, on social media.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Love is in the air and life is better with you by my side! We look forward to our journey through life together,” Woods wrote in the caption of the post, adding, “At this time we would appreciate privacy for all those close to our hearts.”

In one photo, Woods can be seen standing next to Vanessa as the two wrap their arms around one another, while in the other, the couple cuddles up in a hammock.

The new relationship earned the approval of Ivanka Trump, Vanessa’s former sister-in-law. “So happy for you both!” commented the daughter of President Donald Trump.

Vanessa was married to Donald Jr. for 12 years before filing for divorce in 2018, and the exes share daughter Kai, 17, and son Donald III, 16. Woods, meanwhile, is father to son Charlie, 16, and daughter Sam, 17, with ex-wife Elin Nordegren, from whom he split in 2010.

Tiger Woods speaks alongside U.S. President Donald Trump during a reception honoring Black History Month in the East Room of the White House on February 20, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

The Daily Mail was first to report earlier this month that Woods and Vanessa had been privately dating for several months after being spotted at numerous golf events together. Vanessa and Woods reportedly met through the sport, as her daughter Kai is a top junior golfer in Florida. Kai also reportedly attends the same school as Woods’ kids.

In February, Woods was spotted with Vanessa and Kai at the Genesis Invitational in San Diego, Calif., just days before the golf legend was honored at the White House by Vanessa’s former father-in-law during a reception for Black History Month.