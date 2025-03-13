Tiger Woods Reportedly Dating Donald Trump Jr.’s Ex-Wife Vanessa

Golf legend Tiger Woods has a new boo—and it’s definitely not who you would expect.

According to Daily Mail, the pro golfer has started dating Donald Trump Jr.’s ex-wife, Vanessa Trump.

The two both live in a wealthy part of Palm Beach, Florida and have been seen together in public multiple times, including a golf tournament last month.

In addition, Woods’ two sons Charlie and Sam and Vanessa’s daughter Kai both attend Florida private high school The Benjamin School. Both Kai Trump and Charlie Woods are aspiring pro golfers.

Members of the Trump family, including all five of Don Jr. and Vanessa’s kids, are aware of the new relationship.

A source told Daily Mail, “Tiger and Vanessa have been seeing each other since just before Thanksgiving. She comes to his place on Jupiter Island. They’re not living together. She comes over maybe a few nights a week… They just love hanging out, having dinner and schmoozing together. They’re sticking close to home, have decided not to make it a thing and go out in public. Not just yet anyway.”

The two families have become increasingly close, with Vanessa and Kai watching a round of golf at Woods’ golf league TGL and Kai recently seen wearing an outfit from Woods’ clothing line at the PGA Tour’s Genesis Invitational.

Vanessa filed for divorce from Don Jr. in 2018, and she has not had a high-profile relationship since—until now.

Tiger recently made headlines for his ruptured Achilles, which will cause him to miss The Master tournament for the first time in 24 years.