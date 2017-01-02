Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins Ring in the New Year With a Sweet Kiss

hello 2017 😘 A photo posted by Lauren Akins (@laur_akins) on Dec 31, 2016 at 9:35pm PST

Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins are one of the cutest celebrity couples out there, and the duo cemented their adorable status on Saturday night, when they rang in the new year during Dick Clark’s New Year‘s Rockin’ Eve in New York City.

After Rhett performed on the show, the couple joined their fellow revelers in counting down the moments until midnight, ringing in the new year with a sweet kiss that they both shared to their social media accounts.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Akins shared a photo of the midnight moment, posting the snap to Instagram with the simple caption “Hello 2017.”

Although Rhett performed early in the evening, the couple joined host Ryan Seacrest, Gloria Estefan, Mariah Carey and DNCE on the elevated platform to watch the ball drop, with Rhett sharing a video of the celebration, revealing that his countdown to midnight got a little askew. Luckily, he got back on track before sharing a kiss with his wife.

“Look at this magic,” he added while panning the camera around Times Square.

4,3,2,1 4,3,2,1 happy new year!!! A video posted by ThomasRhettAkins (@thomasrhettakins) on Dec 31, 2016 at 9:26pm PST

We’re thinking 2017 will be a great year for these two!

Related:

Watch: Keith Urban Pays Tribute to Musicians Who Passed in 2016 at New Year’s Eve Show

Mariah Carey’s Team Claims She Was Sabotaged for New Year’s Eve Ratings

The Adorable Real-Life Love Story Behind Thomas Rhett’s “Die a Happy Man”