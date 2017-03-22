‘The Walking Dead’ Star Steven Yeun Welcomes New Baby With Wife Joana Pak

🐝🐝 A post shared by Steven Yeun (@steveyeun) on Feb 13, 2017 at 7:46pm PST

Congratulations are in order for The Walking Dead star Steven Yeun and his wife Joana Pak as they become parents!

According to E! News, the couple’s baby boy arrived on March 17.

The pair announced their pregnancy in December, just a couple days after they were married.

In February Yeun showed off his wife’s baby bump – looking like she was nearly ready to pop – in a series of photobooth shots on Instagram.

Congrats to the happy couple, we can’t wait to see the little guy for the first time!

