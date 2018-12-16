‘The Ranch’ Star Ashton Kutcher Celebrates ‘Century of the Woman’ With Wife Mila Kunis

The Ranch star Ashton Kutcher shared an intimate, new photo of his wife, fellow former That ’70s Show star Mila Kunis, on Instagram Saturday, while celebrating the “Century of the Woman.”

Kutcher shared a photo of Kunis eating at their home, wearing a sleeveless white shirt reading “Year of the Woman.” Kutcher added in the caption, “Correction ‘century of the woman.’”

In just three hours, the photo has been liked more than 170,000 times and earned hundreds of positive comments from Kutcher’s fans.

“Oh Ashton, why are you so awesome?” one wrote.

“King and queen! love you guys,” added another.

A few other fans said they wished Kunis was on Instagram. While her husband enjoys giving fans a look at their life together, Kunis does not have public social media pages. She learned through Kutcher that social media can turn negative.

“I was so late to that train. I remember at some point my roommate was like, ‘You know, there’s a thing called Facebook,’ and I was like, ‘What is this Facebook? Who’s gonna poke each other? That’s just weird,’” Kunis recalled in an August interview with Cosmopolitan. “And then Ashton and I reconnected and started talking. He used to be incredibly forward-thinking with social media, when the intent was to connect to people. But it took an ugly turn and became all about who can be the loudest, who can be the angriest and the most negative. Then it’s just not a fun game to play.”

Kunis and Kutcher have been married since 2015, and are parents to two children, 2-year-old son Dimitri and 4-year-old daughter Wyatt. He was previously married to Demi Moore from 2005 to 2013.

Kunis told Marc Maron that Kutcher still has a relationship with Moore, who is 15 years older than Kutcher. The Spy Who Dumped Me star also said Kutcher still has a relationship with Moore’s daughters from Moore’s marriage to Bruce Willis.

“They had, like, a normal, real relationship. They had three kids they were raising. It was, like, a normal life,” Kunis said on WTF with Marc Maron in July. “He was younger but he loved those kids.”

Kunis said she felt no romantic connection to Kutcher during their time on That ’70s Show together. They were much different people at the time, she said.

“Had we connected [in the past] would we have connected? No,” Kunis explained. “The people that we were back then would never be together. But it’s just such a bummer that we missed out on 20 years together. I look back and I think, ‘We could have spent 20 years together.’”

The couple also have a similarly wry sense of humor. They worked together to give Kutcher’s The Ranch co-star Dax Shepard a bizarre gift for Christmas: a shower curtain with Kunis and Kutcher’s face on it.

Kutcher can be seen on Netflix’s The Ranch Part 6, the first episodes without his That ’70s Show co-star Danny Masterson.

