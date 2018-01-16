‘The Princess Diaries’ Actress Heather Matarazzo Gets Engaged to Comedian Heather Turman

Heather Matarazzo, the actress who portrayed Lilly Moscovitz in The Princess Diaries, discreetly popped the question last Thursday, and she’s finally letting fans in on the news.

Matarazzo is engaged to Heather Turman, a fellow actress and comedian. The couple shared the happy news across social media, posting pictures of the happy moment snapped from behind, as Matarazzo apparently made her proposal while the couple sat on a driftwood log by the shore.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Matarazzo captioned her Instagram post with a quote from The Alchemist: “There is only that moment, and the incredible certainty that everything under the sun has been written by one hand only. It is the hand that evokes love, and creates a twin soul for every person in the world. Without such love, ones dreams would have no meaning.”

“When you realize you want to spend the rest of your life with somebody, you want the rest of your life to start as soon as possible.”-WHMS

Kept this to ourselves for a few days…… but on 1-11-18 I asked…..and she said yes.

When you know you know…….. pic.twitter.com/UI4PutoO2G — Heather Matarazzo (@HeatherMatarazz) January 15, 2018



On Twitter, she shared another quote relevant to the engagement: “When you realize you want to spend the rest of your life with somebody, you want the rest of your life to start as soon as possible.”-WHMS.

Turman shared the same set of photos on Instagram as well.

“We kept it to ourselves for a few days, but it’s official!” she wrote. “I’m engaged to the absolute, unequivocal love of my life. I never knew I could find someone that matches me the way she does, in all ways… always. If Hollywood is my pyramids, then she is my Fatima. This is it.”

The couple decided to to tie the knot not long after completing a movie together called Stuck. Written by Turman, the film stars Matarazzo, Joel McHale, Felicia Day and Kate Flannery. The project is finished and awaiting a release date.

While Matarazzo is best known for her highly relatable performance as Mia’s down-to-Earth best friend in The Princess Diaries, she has a long resume of other high-profile appearances. She had a recurring role in Grey’s Anatomy as Joan Paulson, and in The L Word as Stacy Merkin. Turman is best known for an appearance in La La Land.

The couple has been receiving congratulations online ever since the announcement, with fans ecstatic to see a happy ending for the actress behind Lilly Moscovitz.