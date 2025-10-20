‘The Masked Singer’ Winner Has Polyamourous Relationship With 4 ‘Wives’

Ne-Yo is taking the non-traditional approach to relationships. This comes two after the Grammy-winning singer and songwriter had two very public relationships, one of which ended in divorce.

The Masked Singer winner has been open about living a polygamous lifestyle since his divorce from former video model, Crystal Renay. The former couple share three children. He also has two children with ex-fiance Monyetta Shaw-Carter, and two children with influencer Sade Jenea Bagnerise, the latter of whom were reportedly conceived during his marriage to Renee.

Ne-Yo spoke about life with his four girlfriends – Cristina, Arielle Hill, Moneii and Brionna Williams – whom he lives with. He says they share an Alaskan king sized bed, saying, “My love life is phenomenal,” he said in a YouTube interview, per E!

“That’s like two California Kings next to each other,” he explained to YouTuber Kai Cenat during a Sept. 10 livestream, “You gotta get that mattress made.”

Though he’s not married to any of the women, he considers them to be his “wives.” “I’m in a great space. I have four beautiful ladies that who move with me on a regular,” he added.

Ne-Yo first confirmed his poly lifestyle in March, revealing that he has a special nickname for each of the women. “Since the world is so intrigued, I guess I should introduce my loves properly,” he wrote on Instagram at the time. “LADIES AND GENTS I PRESENT MY PYRAMID.”

He says they are welcome to have other partners as well, but said it was their choice to be monogamous to just him. “When I got with these women, I did not ask for their exclusivity. I did not demand their exclusivity. They asked for it,” Ne-Yo noted on The Angie Martinez Show this Spring. “They came to me and said, ‘I want to be exclusive to you and just you.’ I said, ‘You understand that your exclusivity to me, does not mean my exclusivity to you? You understand this, yes? You’re OK with it?’”

He says he learned from his previous relationships that monogamy isn’t for him. Of what he is doing in this relationship that’s different from those in his past, he says it’s about honesty. “[The] main rule is to just keep it buck,” he says, adding, “We’re not gonna lie to each other. We’re not gonna sit up here and blow smoke.”