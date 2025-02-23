Ne-Yo is speaking out after receiving backlash for being in a polyamorous relationship. The singer, who is currently in a relationship with three women, addressed the backlash to his personal life on his Instagram Story, per E! News. Spoiler alert, he’s not letting the haters get him down.

In an Instagram Story post shared on Feb. 20, Ne-Yo, whose real name is Shaffer Chimere Smith, reflected on what some people are saying about his unique relationship status, writing, “Them: ‘NEYO WE DON’T APPROVE OF YOUR POLY RELATIONSHIP.’” Ne-Yo showcased a selfie in which he flashes a big smile. His attire served as a major statement to the backlash, as he wore a black and white shirt that read, “Fun fact: I don’t care.”

According to E! News, Ne-Yo is in a relationship with influencer Arielle Hill and two OnlyFans models who go by Phoenixx Feather and Bella. Ne-Yo’s polyamorous relationship status was first rumored in 2023 when he was spotted holding hands with both Hill and Bella while on a beach in Los Angeles. In 2024, he confirmed that he was dating the three women. That same year, during an appearance on Lemon Drop The Show, the “Closer” singer opened up about his views on non-monogamy.

“I am not s–tting on marriage,” he explained. “I’m not s–tting on anyone who has figured out how to make that thing work for them. Again, everything’s not for everybody.” Ne-Yo was previously married to Crystal Renay for seven years. They split in 2023. The entertainer went on to say that despite being monogamous in the past, he is being “true” to himself now by being in a relationship with multiple women.

“As long as my happy ain’t messing with anybody else’s happy, I’m in the right place,” he said. “I’ll be damned if I ever go back to that person that needed to lie for the appeasement of somebody else. I’m not that no more.”