‘The Hills’ Star Audrina Patridge Finalizes Divorce From Corey Bohan

More than a year after their split, Audrina Patridge and Corey Bohan have finalized their divorce.

On Thursday, Dec. 19, a judgement of dissolution was entered in the former couple’s Orange County divorce case, according to Entertainment Tonight. Terms of the final agreement are not known.

“Marital status is terminated and property issues resolved,” Patridge’s attorney told the outlet. “The parties are participating in mediation early next year to resolve child custody and Corey’s request for attorney fees.”

The Hills star had filed for divorce from Bohan in September of 2017 after less than a year of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences due to an alleged domestic violence incident. At the time, Patridge obtained a temporary restraining order against the professional BMX dirt bike rider, who she shares 2-year-old daughter Kirra Max with.

The filing for the dissolution of their marriage and the domestic violence allegations, which Bohan denied, led to a long and messy divorce battle, with their daughter becoming a point of contention in divorce proceedings.

In October of 2017, Partridge was granted full custody of their daughter and later requested that visitation be revoked for Bohan, stating that she did “not believe, under the current circumstance, that visitation is in Kirra’s best interest until Corey obtains professional individual therapy for an extended period of time.”

Despite the bitter back-and-forth, the former couple seemed to make some progress in their relationship; in October of this year the duo jointly filed court documents stating that they had reached an agreement and planned to submit a “stipulation for judgment.”

Just a month later, documents were filed stating that Patridge and Bohan had agreed “to participate in mediation to resolve all remaining and reserved issues” in their divorce. The mediation is set for January 15, 2019.

Additionally, they agreed to a revised custody agreement schedule for Kirra, with The Hills star maintaining sole custody of their daughter while Bohan was granted more visitation hours.

“Audrina still has sole legal and physical custody of Kirra. The only modification of the custody orders was some additional visitation hours for Corey and the paternal grandparents during the holidays this year,” a source claimed. “Other than that, everything will stay the same in terms of custody.”

Currently, it is not known if an agreement has been made in Kirra’s potential presence on The Hills reboot. In October, Bohan had filed a motion to prevent the 2-year-old from appearing on the reality series, citing fears that it could be “extremely damaging.”