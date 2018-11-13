‘The Hills’ Star Audrina Partridge Finally Settles Divorce

Audrina Patridge and her ex-husband Corey Bohan have reached a divorce settlement.

According to court documents jointly filed by the former couple, who share 2-year-old daughter Kirra, on Oct. 2 and obtained by The Blast, Patridge and Bohan claimed that they had a written agreement that would soon be filed with the court. Details of the agreement remain unknown.

Patridge’s attorney told E! News that The Hills alum and Bohan have only settled the property aspect of the divorce, a process that was relatively easy given their prenup and short-term marriage.

Patridge filed for divorce from Bohan in September of 2017 after just 10 months of marriage, accusing him of domestic violence. She also filed for a temporary restraining order and child abduction prevention order.

“[He] locked the door and pushed me back with [Kirra] in my arms.…He started punching and hitting himself on the head. Then he punched a hole in our bedroom door,” Patridge had claimed in court. “I was very frightened and started screaming and covered Kirra’s eyes and ears, but she started crying and screaming.”

In March, The Hills alum filed for another domestic violence restraining order and requested that visitation be revoked for Bohan, stating in court documents that she did “not believe, under the current circumstance, that visitation is in Kirra’s best interest until Corey obtains professional individual therapy for an extended period of time.”

The former couple’s contentious divorce hasn’t been one-sided. Bohan recently sought an order that would prevent their daughter from appearing on The Hills reboot, citing concerns that it could be “extremely damaging.” He also requested an order that Patridge “revoke any prior consent she may have provided for the minor child to appear on The Hills reboot.”

“I do not believe it is in Kirra’s best interest to appear on reality TV as the effects of being in the public spotlight could be extremely damaging to such a young child and could result in potentially dangerous interactions with fans and/or paparazzi,” he wrote in court documents. “I believe that any consent that Audrina has given to allow Kirra to appear on The Hills reflects poor judgment.”

He went on to request joint legal and physical custody of Kirra as well as “a specific order restraining Audrina from allowing Kirra to appear on any reality television program including, without limitation, The Hills without my prior written consent.”

The couple has reportedly since been ordered to attend an appointment for child custody mediation or child custody recommending counseling in December.