‘The Bachelorette’s’ Jordan Rodgers Opens Up About Taking on The Haters and Rumors

For Jordan Rodgers, The Bachelorette had a perfect once-upon-a-time ending, but that doesn’t mean there weren’t some negative aspects. Though he is blissfully in love with his bride-to-be, JoJo Fletcher, his time on the show was plagued by rumors.

At one point his ex-girlfriend even accused him of cheating, sparking speculation about his character and intentions. His family history wasn’t immune from the prying of strangers either.

“It was awful,” he told PEOPLE. “It hurts because judgment and integrity are things that you build and try to maintain over a lifetime, and it just takes one person [saying something] out of malice that makes news.”

Fortunately, all of the outside noise didn’t affect his relationship with JoJo. The two are now engaged, and his brother exclusively told Womanista that the two are just happy to be together and not have to sneak around anymore.