‘The Bachelor’ Stars Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham Tie the Knot in Hawaiian Ceremony

The Bachelor stars Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham are a married couple.

The couple tied the knot at a ceremony in Hawaii Saturday, as first reported by Us Weekly.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Ever since we’ve gotten together, we wanted to fast-forward to this day,” Luyendyk told the publication. “It’s been a year. That’s kind of crazy ’cause I remember a year ago we were doing ‘happy couples [weekend on The Bachelor]’ and talking about getting married and wanting to do that, even last year, so it’s awesome that the day is finally here.”

The pair met while filming season 22 of the ABC dating reality series in 2017. The season had a dramatic twist when the former race car driver proposed to Becca Kufrin during the season finale, but later had a change of heart and decided to pursue a relationship with Burnham.

After breaking the engagement with Kufrin, Luyendyk Jr. and Burnham got engaged during the live After the Final Rose special airing in March.

“I made some bad decisions but the best decision was running back to you,” the real estate agent said before he got down on one knee. “I truly believe are my soulmate. I’m ready to face this life with you and all that comes with it. I love you so much. I wanted to do this in front of everyone because I want to show you that I should have done this a long time ago.”

After the television spectacle, the couple moved in together in Phoenix, Arizona. They later made headlines in November when they announced they are expecting their first child together.

“I kind of had a feeling that I might be pregnant. So my friend insisted on bringing a pregnancy test over,” Burnham said at the time. “Arie came out with the test in his hand and tears in his eyes. He was like, ‘You’re pregnant!’”

Just to make sure, however, the couple admitted to driving to the pharmacy and buying six more pregnancy tests to confirm the happy news.

“Lauren took all of them and they were all positive,” he said, adding that the pregnancy was not planned. “We weren’t trying, but we are so excited. It’s going to be a whole new chapter in our lives.”

The couple then celebrated when they shared the news that they are having a baby girl.

“I’m definitely excited to see Lauren and her together, and I think it’s gonna be so adorable,” Luyendyk Jr. told the publication. “Everything’s so new, so we’re buying parenting books… There’s just so much that we don’t know, and I think learning together and experiencing this together is gonna be a lot of fun.”