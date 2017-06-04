‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Ryan Edwards Secretly Married Mackenzie Standifer Before Entering Rehab

Teen Mom OG star Ryan Edwards married fiancé Mackenzie Standifer before entering rehab in mid-May, Us Weekly reports.

The couple, who announced their engagement in December 2016, exchanged vows in Hamilton County, Tennessee, on May 15.

On Saturday, June 3, E! News reported that Edwards has been in rehab for two weeks and is “doing well.” Maci Bookout‘s ex-fiancé is being treated for substance abuse issues.

The news of his treatment comes after Bookout, 25, spoke about his problems on Monday, May 29, episode of the MTV reality show.

Bookout, who shares her 8-year-old son Bentley with Edwards, said she believes he is willing to enter rehab, but “it’s everyone around him who’s afraid .. afraid of what it will look like, more than his health.”

She says she’s the only one “who sees everything and cares.”

The mother of three added that she fears that “today’s gonna be the day that Ryan does something that he can’t come back from.”

She also spoke with her husband, Taylor McKinney, about staging an intervention for her ex.

Edwards, 27, popped the question to Standifer during a romantic dinner that was filmed for an episode of Teen Mom OG. “I need to ask you something,” he told her before taking out the diamond ring.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

