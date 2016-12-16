Celebrity Couples

‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Ryan Edwards Is Engaged

The Teen Mom OG family is welcoming a new member.

Ryan Edwards is getting married to his girlfriend, Mackenzie Standifer! The father of Maci Bookout‘s 8-year-old son, Bentley, popped the question and she said yes.

Edwards first introduced fans to his then-girlfriend during season 6 of the reality show.

Bookout recently married her longtime boyfriend, Taylor McKinney.

“I am so happy that when [Bentley] is with you, you can be his mother and treat him like your own child,” Bookout told Standifer in a recent episode, according to UsWeekly. “I just want to let you know, I really, really appreciate you.”


