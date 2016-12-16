‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Ryan Edwards Is Engaged

Are you a life alert? Because I’ve fallen for you and I can’t get up 😍😜 A photo posted by Mackenzie Standifer (@kenziestandifer) on Aug 31, 2016 at 6:28am PDT

The Teen Mom OG family is welcoming a new member.

Ryan Edwards is getting married to his girlfriend, Mackenzie Standifer! The father of Maci Bookout‘s 8-year-old son, Bentley, popped the question and she said yes.

On Thursday, Edwards posted a photo of the oval-cut diamond engagement ring with the caption, “A getting married.”

Edwards first introduced fans to his then-girlfriend during season 6 of the reality show.

Bookout recently married her longtime boyfriend, Taylor McKinney.

“I am so happy that when [Bentley] is with you, you can be his mother and treat him like your own child,” Bookout told Standifer in a recent episode, according to UsWeekly. “I just want to let you know, I really, really appreciate you.”