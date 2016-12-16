‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Ryan Edwards Is Engaged

The Teen Mom OG family is welcoming a new member.
Ryan Edwards is getting married to his girlfriend, Mackenzie Standifer! The father of Maci Bookout‘s 8-year-old son, Bentley, popped the question and she said yes.
On Thursday, Edwards posted a photo of the oval-cut diamond engagement ring with the caption, “A getting married.”
Edwards first introduced fans to his then-girlfriend during season 6 of the reality show.
Bookout recently married her longtime boyfriend, Taylor McKinney.
“I am so happy that when [Bentley] is with you, you can be his mother and treat him like your own child,” Bookout told Standifer in a recent episode, according to UsWeekly. “I just want to let you know, I really, really appreciate you.”