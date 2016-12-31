‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Chelsea Houska Preps for Baby Number 2!

I sure love this sweet boy ❤️ @coledeboer A photo posted by Chelsea DeBoer (@chelseahouska) on Dec 29, 2016 at 3:08pm PST

Teen Mom 2 star Chelsea Houska is about to be a parent – again!

The reality star is expecting her second child on Valentine’s Day and says, “I’m kind of freaking myself out.”

According to Us Weekly, she and husband Cole Deboer are excited to welcome a little boy. The little one will join Aubree May, who Houska had with her ex-boyfriend Adam Lind. When asked if she was ready for the baby she said, “Aubree came five weeks early, so I feel like I need to be prepared, like, now. We have everything, we just need to finish organizing. We’re nesting.”

She says she went with a “woodsy theme” this time around in honor of her husband’s love for hunting.

Houska shouldn’t be too stressed out, little Aubree has volunteered to help do feedings and “take care of him in the middle of the night” so she can help her mom.

She says she and Deboer canceled their wedding after finding out she was pregnant so she wouldn’t miss out on the experience of a huge wedding. So the two settled for a more intimate wedding with 10 people.

