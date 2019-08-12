‘Teen Choice Awards’: Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev Kiss on Blue Carpet and Fans Are Loving It

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev aren’t afraid to showcase their love for one another. Just five months after making their relationship official and one month after making their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2019 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Sports Awards, the couple were spotted packing on the PDA while strutting down the Teen Choice Awards‘ Blue Carpet, with fans of the pair swooning over the moment they kissed.

Donning a beige ensemble that channeled a ’70s vibes, Bella stepped out with her beau Chigvintsev for the Sunday event held in Hermosa Beach, California. As they took to the Blue Carpet at the star-studded ceremony, they didn’t shy away from locking lips.

The sweet moment immediately had Twitter erupting, with many fans of the couple commenting on the cute pics.

“Happiness look good on Nikki and Artem,” one fan wrote. “I haven’t seen Artem smile so big and happy until he met Nikki and I haven’t seen Nikki glow and be so happy until she met Artem. You guys are legit couple goal.”

“Nikki and Artem are legit GOALS,” added another. “Always love seeing them together in pictures and happiness looks so good on them.”

“Nikki and Artem just need to get married already,” commented a third.

On their respective Instagram accounts, both Bella and Chigvintsev even got in on the fun, sharing some of their favorite moments from their date night.

“So much fun at [Teen Choice Awards] Loved presenting! Being nominated! And see so many amazing faces!” Bella captioned a gallery of images, which included the photo her and her beau kissing. “Plus had so much fun with [Brie Bella] & [Artem Chigvintsev]! [Hollywood Life] said it right, welcome to the fam Artem!”

In his own post, Chigvintsev shared a photo of himself, Bella, and her twin sister Brie, writing, “We came, We conquered.”

Bella and Chigvinstev, who met when they were partners on season 25 of Dancing With the Stars, started seeing each other in January following Bella’s split from fiancé John Cena. They did not go public with their relationship until March when Bella confirmed that “yes, we are dating” while appearing on her and her twin sister’s podcast, The Bellas.