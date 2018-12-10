Taylor Swift’s Boyfriend Joe Alwyn Breaks Silence on Their Relationship: ‘I Know What I Feel About It’

Actor Joe Alwyn is opening up about navigating his private romance with superstar Taylor Swift in a new interview with Esquire.

Alwyn was asked about how he deals with the public’s curiosity about the coupe’s relationship. “I didn’t seek out advice on that,” Alwyn said. “Because I know what I feel about it.”

“I think there’s a very clear line as to what somebody should share, or feel like they have to share,” he continued. “And what they don’t want to and shouldn’t have to.”

The relationship first made headlines in May 2017 and has since seemingly remained solid, though the two have famously remained quiet on the subject and rarely step out together in public.

Still, sources have said the two are very happy together and that Alwyn supports Swift “unconditionally,” according to one insider who spoke to Us Weekly.

“She finds Joe to be one of the coolest guys,” a source said. “He’s extremely chill, laid back and unconditionally supports her.”

Although Swift and Alwyn’s appearances together have stayed few and far between, the pop singer did show her support for him in September at the New York City premiere of his new film, The Favourite — a movie which he stars in alongside Swift’s pal, Emma Stone. The couple were also spotted out together in the same city on Wednesday, Dec. 5.

A separate insider told Us Weekly that Swift is “the happiest she’s ever been” with her English beau.

“Joe has really showed her a different lifestyle and the value of privacy,” the source explained. “He’s very supportive of her career. Taylor is so much happier without her personal life in the open. She credits Joe for that and realizes how much better off she is.”

In fact, Swift reportedly believes the actor is “the one” and wants to eventually marry him.

“She wants to get engaged to him,” an insider claimed in March. “She just doesn’t feel as though she has to impress anyone at this point.”