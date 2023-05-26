Taylor Swift and Matty Healy have continued to enjoy more time together as a couple. An eyewitness who saw the couple on Wednesday in downtown New York City told PEOPLE that the couple had been seen being affectionate at the members-only venue Zero Bond. In a rare moment of rest from her tour, Swift, 33, and Healy, 34, were seen spending their free time with a group of friends, including Zoe Kravitz, Margaret Qualley, and her fiance, Jack Antonoff, who has been collaborating with Swift for years. "Taylor and Matty were kissing," the source told the outlet. The singer announced on Wednesday that she would release Midnights (Til Dawn Edition) in the near future. The album will include an extended version of her ballad "Snow on the Beach" with Lana Del Rey as well as a remix of her song "Karma" featuring Ice Spice. The album will also contain a brand new song, "You're Losing Me."

Following Swift and Healy's latest appearance, the couple was photographed in Greenwich Village on May 15 as they walked out of Electric Lady Studios. There were a number of other stars who joined the musicians in the studio, including Qualley, 28, and Antonoff, 39, as well as Kendrick Lamar and Florence Welch. Healy and Swift were also spotted hanging out with Antonoff at Casa Cipriani in New York City earlier this month. Photos of the two holding hands were posted on social media during their stay at the members-only restaurant. At the time, a source told PEOPLE, "Taylor is happy. She's very focused on her tour but is enjoying hanging out with Matty when she is off."

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy Kiss During Night Out with Friends in N.Y.C. (Exclusive) pic.twitter.com/BXEz9NeVi8 — People (@people) May 25, 2023

Another insider told the outlet, "They're hanging out and having a good time. It's not just platonic." Healy has been a constant fixture on Swift's Eras Tour, and he attended all three of Swift's Nashville shows earlier this month as part of her tour. The singer told her fans during a Foxborough, Massachusetts, show last week that she had "never been this happy." Before performing the song "Question...?" from Midnights, Swift took a moment to tell the crowd at the Gillette Stadium, "I've just never been this happy in my life in all aspects of my life ever. And I just want to thank you for being a part of that." "It's not just a tour, I just sort of feel like my life finally feels like it makes sense," she continued. "So I thought I'd play this song, which brings me a lot of happy memories."