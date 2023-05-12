Taylor Swift Spotted With Rumored Rockstar Boyfriend

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy were spotted together in another rare sighting. Following Swift's Eras Tour in Nashville, Tennessee, Swift and The 1975's frontman were photographed together early Sunday morning in a chauffeured car before arriving at Swift's Nashville condo. Swift performed to a packed crowd during the second night of the concert in her hometown, and some keen fans quickly noticed one specific guest who sent them all into hysterics. During Swift's show at Nissan Stadium, the English pop star was seen joyously singing the lyrics to her most popular songs. As well as watching, Healy performed with opening act Phoebe Bridgers in a video posted on social media. The clip shows Healy wearing a skeleton suit while playing guitar at a sold-out stadium.

Aside from attending the show on Saturday night, Healy also attended Friday night's show. Photographers spotted him in the stadium taking pictures on his phone. He was also caught dancing in a video circulating on social media. As a result of the news images of the pair and his presence during the Nashville leg of the tour, speculation has grown that he could be dating Swift, but neither of them has commented on the rumor. It also comes just three weeks after Swift returned to the stage for the first time in Tampa, Florida, since splitting with Joe Alwyn. An insider previously told Entertainment Tonight that the split was amicable and "it was not dramatic." ET had also reported that "the relationship had just run its course" and "it's why [Alwyn hadn't] been spotted at any shows."

"Taylor and Joe are in totally different places in their lives right now," a different source explained to ET as the reason for the split between the couple. "It was more of Taylor's decision to break up, but both of them realized that they weren't completely right for one another. They had been together for such a long time and were spending so much time together, but their personalities were just too different. Joe is more introverted, shy and quiet." "She's very focused on touring and her career right now," the source added. "Taylor has nothing but respect for Joe and really loved and enjoyed all the time and memories she shared with him. They had a deep connection and she really appreciated that. She hopes they can be friendly in the future."