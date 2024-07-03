Tatyana Ali and Late Actor Jonathan Brandis's Relationship Timeline, Explained

Tatyana Ali is a happily married mother of two. The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air actress has two sons and has been married to her husband, Dr. Vaughn Rasberry, for eight years. The Howard University graduate began his work as a professor at Stanford University after receiving his Ph.D. He's also an author, earning the Ralph Bunche Award from the American Political Science Association for his work, showing that he's accomplished in his own right. But long before her meeting with the great mind, Ali's love of her life was fellow actor, Jonathan Brandis. The two were one of Hollywood's greatest love stories of their day. They dated for several years, appeared on red carpets together, and even did joint interviews with magazine publications. Their love would come to an end, as well as Brandis' life would be cut short. Here's a look back at their time together.

Young starlets fall in love They met at a mutual friend's Halloween party in 1993. Two years later in 1995, they began dating. At the time their relationship began, Ali was 16, and he was 19.

A slow start After their first meeting in 1993, they began as friends. They ran into each other at events. Ali was interested but kept her distance. As she told PEOPLE in 1996, "He was older, probably a lot more experienced. It was uncomfortable."

Conflicts arise In the same 1996 interview with PEOPLE, Brandis admitted it wasn't easy being a Hollywood couple. "We go to a club, and nine times out of 10 there's a guy there hitting on her," he said. "She's good at getting rid of them, though." Many women threw themselves at Brandis.

The split After six years of dating, they called it quits in 2001. Not much about their breakup is known.

A sad death Brandis committed suicide by hanging in 2003, just two years after he and Ali split. Friends said he'd been very hard on himself.