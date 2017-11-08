Tarek El Moussa Talks Christina’s Breakup and Possibly Reconciling With Her

(Photo: Twitter / @etnow) Could the stars of the hit HGTV reality show be getting back together? In an exclusive with Entertainment Tonight, HGTV star, Tarek El Moussa isn't permanently closing the door on his relationship with his estranged wife and Flip or Flop co-star, Christina. On Friday's episode of ET, El Moussa opened up about everything from his wife's relationship with contractor, Gary Anderson, to the idea of soul mates, and the difficulties of working together while going through a divorce. Get a glimpse of the couple's whirlwind romance over the years as El Moussa shares with ET correspondent Nischelle Turner what he really wants next.

El Moussa admits it was hard for him to deal with his wife dating Gary, who was the contractor who remodeled the former couple's backyard. According to police reports obtained by ET, Gary was also a witness to the couple's big-blow last May when police showed up to the couple's home upon receiving calls of a "possibly suicidal male with a gun." "You know, it just took a lot of strength, and it is one of those things where you have to stay positive, stay strong, focus on the kids and just not think about it," El Moussa says about how he initially dealt with his wife's new relationship after their separation.

