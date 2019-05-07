Tarek El Moussa Reportedly ‘Happy’ for Ex-Wife Christina El Moussa’s Marriage to Ant Anstead

Just days after tying the knot in a secret ceremony, Tarek El Moussa is reportedly “happy” his ex-wife Christina has “moved on” with fellow TV personality, Ant Anstead.

According to Us Weekly, sources close to the Flip or Flop star says the 37-year-old has no hard feelings toward his ex-wife moving on.

“Tarek is happy for Christina and he’s moved on,” a source tells Us Weekly of El Moussa’s feelings toward the marriage. “But [he] still cares about her deeply.”

The 35-year-old Christina and Anstead, 39, tied the knot in a secret, romantic “winter wedding” ceremony at their home in Newport, California on Dec. 22 — just days before Christmas. The couple exchanged vows in front of more than 70 family members and friends, including the bride’s daughter, Taylor, 8, and her son, Brayden, 3, whom she shares with El Moussa; as well as Anstead’s two children from a previous marriage, Amelie, 15, and Archie, 12.

“We wanted to make it about the kids,” Anstead previously told PEOPLE. “It’s the six of us. We’re a blended family so it was really important for them to be a part of it.”

Christina, who will be changing her last name soon, also opened up to the outlet about the intimate ceremony, adding how the couple “wanted it to be rustic romance” and that they worked hard to keep it all under wraps, thanks to the help of her publicist and longtime friend, Cassie Zebisch.

“We literally owe this wedding to her,” Christina told the publication. “She pulled it off. She met with the vendors, she set up the catering. I wanted a Maestros theme, like a nice steakhouse. She did it all!”

Christina and Anstead kept their eyes on the tabloids as well before the wedding in case news of the ceremony was somehow leaked to the press.

“Every day we were checking the internet to see if anyone found out,” Christina said. “Then the day we went to get our marriage license, the guy working was like hyperventilating, excited. We had to tell him this is a huge secret. No one knows.”

“It was just perfect for us. Everything we wanted,” she continued.

Before the wedding took place, Anstead penned a gushing tribute to his now-wife in a one-year anniversary Instagram post.

“Happy anniversary to the single most amazing, beautiful, talented, fun, funny lady on the entire planet! What we have is so RARE! Looking back at this mad and crazy past year… we’ve lived in four houses, and finally found a home together!” Anstead wrote. “We’ve been to London, South Africa, Ireland, Mexico, Hawaii and all over the U.S.! Serious amount of air miles! Your the single best travel buddy EVER! From the flat on the face trip overs in Dallas to the police at Buckingham Palace!”

