Tabloid Claims Tristan Thompson Doesn’t Intend to Marry Pregnant Khloe Kardashian

A tabloid article has made some bold assertions about Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson‘s marriage prospects. While the outlet claims to have an “insider” source, many are already disputing the anonymous quotes.

Someone close to Khloe Kardashian allegedly told OK! Australia that the pregnant reality star is “desperate to walk down the aisle, but it seems her beau has other plans.” Although her pregnancy is “supposed to be the happiest time of her life,” claims a pregnant Kardashian is “secretly struggling behind closed doors.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The unnamed source says Kardashian is “desperate” for Thompson to “put a ring on it,” noting that Kardashian is “actually quite conservative, and doesn’t believe a woman should have a child outside of marriage.”

They go on to say that Kardashian has “made her feelings known to Tristan, who then promised her they’ll walk down the aisle after the baby is born.” However, according to the source, “Tristan is full of it, and all his friends are laughing behind Khloe’s back.”

The alleged insider says that “If [Khloe] gets pushy enough he will buy her a ring to shut her up, but he has zero, and I mean zero, interest in marriage.”

The article reminds readers that Thompson broke it off with his ex, Jordan Craig, while she was pregnant with their son less than two years ago.

OK! Claims that Thompson hasn’t changed much since then, and “while he’ll happily play the part of the doting baby daddy, Tristan doesn’t plan to make things official with Koko.”

“[He] tells her that they will have their happily ever after to keep their relationship smooth, but I mean, they don’t even live together,” the source says. “They have separate homes in L.A. and that’s how he plans to keep it. Poor Khloe, she has no clue, and is dreaming of a big wedding in Italy.”

Of course, the claims made in this article are not hard to dispute. Even if a “source” close to Kardashian said all this to the tabloid, it’s unlikely that any of it is true.

For one thing, the couple does have separate homes in Los Angeles, but they also live together in Thompson’s home in Cleveland, where his NBA team is based.

As for Kardashian‘s alleged burning desire to get married, she was on The Ellen DeGeneres Show at the beginning of January, and it didn’t seem to be on her mind. When asked about marrying Thompson, the reality star said, “I’m not in any rush for that. As you know, I’ve rushed quite a few things before.”

She was likely referring to her disastrous first marriage to Lamar Odom.

“Right now, I’m so loving the place I am in my life and I’m just very happy with how things are going,” she went on. Kardashian confirmed that both she and Thompson are “just happy where we are, and what’s meant to be will be.”