‘Sweet Valley High’ Actress Brittany Daniel Is Engaged After Beating Cancer

She said “yes”! In the words of my fiancé, @iambdaniel “Merry Christmas, y’all!” #engagementring #engaged #christmasengagement #christmaspresent A photo posted by Adam Touni (@adam.touni) on Dec 25, 2016 at 3:06pm PST

Engagement season has officially begun, and Sweet Valley High alum Brittany Daniel is adding herself to the list of newly engaged this Christmas season.

Daniel shared the exciting news on Instagram smiling wide in a photo with her boyfriend, Adam Touni.

“I said yes! My world just became brighter today,” Daniel captioned her very-smiley picture. “#engagement #christmas #love #proposal #marinheadlands #family @adam.touni.”

This news is especially exciting as Daniel recently went through a tough battle with Stage IV non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma in 2014, according to E! News.

I said yes! My world just became brighter today. #engagement #christmas #love #proposal #marinheadlands #family @adam.touni A photo posted by Brittany Daniel (@iambdaniel) on Dec 25, 2016 at 7:23pm PST

“It happened so suddenly,” she told PEOPLE magazine. “There is no way I would have ever gotten through this without my family. My family is everything to me and I feel like they saw me through this.”

“When you have cancer, you are pretty scared,” she said. “You think you are going to die. I was Stage IV. I was really bad off. But I remember thinking, ‘I am getting through this. I am not dying from this.’ And I think that that is so my dad. That is my dad’s strength.”

But now on the other side of that battle, Daniel is thrilled to be starting a new chapter in her life as an engaged woman, and it seems as though Touni is equally thrilled, as he also shared a photo of the two kissing with the caption, “She said ‘yes’! In the words of my fiancé, @iambdaniel ‘Merry Christmas, y’all!’ #engagementring #engaged #christmasengagement #christmaspresent.”

Congratulations to the happy couple.

