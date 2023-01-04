'Superbad' Star Engaged

Christopher Mintz-Plasse is ringing in the new year with a new relationship status. The Superbad star will soon be a married man after he dropped to one knee and proposed to his girlfriend of five years, Britt Bowman. The 33-year-old actor, who played McLovin in the hit 2007 comedy, announced his engagement on Christmas Eve, sharing a gallery of images of the celebrations.

In the gallery, which Mintz-Plasse simply captioned, "life's over," the newly engaged couple could be seen sweetly sharing a kiss as Bowman held up her hand for the camera, giving the actor's 264,000 followers a glimpse at her stunning engagement ring. Another hilarious photo in the slideshow showed the actor seemingly practicing for the big moment, Mintz-Plasse dropping to one knee in front of friend Matthew Koma, who is married to Hilary Duff and who joked in the comments, "I can't wait to spend the rest of your life together."

The actor went on to repost the upload to his Instagram Story, writing, "F-." He also shared the exciting news to Twitter, sharing in a tweet, "I told insta, so I guess I gotta tell all my pals over at Twitter. I've dug my own grave but at least I'll be sharing it with my future wife!" Bowman was also eager to share the news, posting a similar gallery to her own Instagram account alongside a caption reading, "[Christopher Mintz-Plasse] did a thing," adding the date of their engagement, "12.24.22," and a series of emojis that included a diamond ring and hearts.

According to Page Six, the big relationship update came five years after the couple first began dating in 2017. In the years since, Mintz-Plasse and Bowman have opted to mostly keep their relationship private and out of the spotlight aside from a few social media posts. For Bowman's birthday in August, Mintz-Plasse penned a post reading, "HBD2MGFIAHQ (Happy birthday to my girlfriend I am her queen)." Back in June, Bowman celebrated her new-fiancé's birthday by writing, "Happy birthday my love."

As the couple shared news of their engagement, many of their celebrity friends were eager to celebrate. Hilary Duff commented on the post with several ring emojis, with Mandy Moore writing, "Congrats!!!!!" Meanwhile, Alison Brie wrote, "Awwww congrats!!!"