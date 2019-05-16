Marjorie Harvey Settles Divorce Rumors With Steve Harvey Once and for All

Steve Harvey‘s wife, Marjorie Harvey, is clearing up divorce rumors surrounding the couple, telling HollywoodLife, “We’re good — always.”

Marjorie explained that despite the reports that have been circulating regarding her relationship, she and Steve don’t pay any attention to the negative press.

“Oh, see, first off, understand this: When you’re not doing anything, the devil don’t have anything to do with you. But, when he does, when God is doing some amazing things in your life, that’s when people get busy,” she explained. “That’s when the devil has all his little things, doing what they do. But, we’re above that. We’re covered.”

“We’re prayed up,” she added. “Prayer works. We’re covered.”

Steve and Marjorie married in 2007 after having first met in 1990. Together, they’re raising seven kids — Marjorie had three children from a previous relationship and Steve has four biological children from his first two marriages.

Marjorie seemingly addressed divorce reports in an Instagram video shared on May 3 in which Steve’s 28-year-old son, Broderick Harvey, Jr., tells the couple he read online that they’re getting a divorce.

After looking at his wife quizzically, Steve said, “I read that too. You leaving me?”

“I mean, I read it,” Marjorie responded. “I didn’t know I was leaving, I just found out I was leaving.”

The two then continued to go back and forth, asking Broderick when they were supposed to be getting a divorce.

“It said y’all was getting ready to do it right now,” he replied with his hands up.

“They saying we broke too,” Steve interjected. “We ain’t got no money.”

“Did you spend all of it or did I spend all of it?” his wife asked.

View this post on Instagram Awww say it ain’t so 😂 A post shared by Marjorie Harvey (@marjorie_harvey) on May 3, 2019 at 9:00pm PDT

“Awww say it ain’t so,” Marjorie captioned the clip along with a laughing emoji.

The split rumors come at a professional crossroads for Steve, as it was announced on May 10 that his talk show, Steve, was being canceled. Shortly after, it was revealed that he will be replaced as the host of Little Big Shots by Melissa McCarthy.

Variety reported that Steve’s show was canceled to make way for Kelly Clarkson‘s upcoming talk show, which will arrive in the fall. Steve had aired for two seasons after a takeover by Endeavor’s IMG Original Content but had been a part of daytime programming since 2012.

Photo Credit: Getty / Stephen J. Cohen