Jacob Batalon is taking a page out of Tom Holland’s book. The Spider-Man actor is officially engaged.

Batalon, 28, who plays Ned Leeds, the best friend of Holland’s Peter Parker in the latest Spider-Man movies, took to his Instagram on Mar. 5 to share the sweet news that he dropped down on one knee. Alongside a series of photos of Batalon proposing to girlfriend Veronica Leahov surrounded by candles and a giant heart with roses with a “Will you marry me?” sign, Batalon captioned, “The beginning of the rest of our lives.”

Sharing similar photos to her own Instagram, Leahov posted, “A lifetime of us!!!! I never imagined my heart could hold so much love and feel such depth of emotion. This is the purest happiness I’ve ever known, and I can’t wait to spend forever with the love of my life!!”

It’s unknown when the two started dating, but they have not been shy about their relationship. The happy couple frequently post about one another on social media, whether for birthdays or randomly. Coincidentally, the engagement comes a mere five weeks after Leahov posted, “That feeling when you find someone that feels like home when no one else did, is indescribable,” alongside a sweet photo of her and Batalon and numerous videos.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY MY SOUL,” Batalon wrote back in November for his now-fiancée’s birthday. “You’re truly the most amazing person in my life and I’m thankful that I get to call you mine. You’re thoughtful, kind, smart, and funny as fuck. I just want the world to know how unique and special you are, this year is gonna be another amazing year of life! I’m so excited, and I’m looking forward to spending it with you and the rest of our future together.”

News of Batalon’s engagement comes just two months after it was reported his Spider-Man co-stars Tom Holland and Zendaya would soon be walking down the aisle. While neither hasn’t officially said anything, Zendaya was flashing a ring on her ring finger very proudly on the red carpet of the 2025 Golden Globes. Since she has shut down previous engagement rumors and has yet to do so this time around, it’s more than likely the two will very well be tying the knot in the future after getting together in 2021.