‘South Park’ Creator Trey Parker Files for Divorce From Wife Betty Boogie Parker

One of the men behind the comedy and success of South Park, Trey Parker, has filed for divorce from his wife Boogie Parker.

The two married in 2014 and according to The Blast, documents show that Parker listed the date of separation as Feb. 28, and documents were filed in Los Angeles. It’s unclear on what led to their split but Parker cited it was due to irreconcilable differences and he’s requesting a termination of any spousal support as a result of the their prenuptial agreement. On top of that, he’s asking for joint custody of their5-year-old daughter, Betty — whose voice appears several times on the hit Comedy Central show.

The pair may be going their separate ways but it wasn’t long ago that they posted some pretty happy looking photos together.

On New Years Eve, they even shared a sweet kiss.

It even seems as though Parker’s bragging on his wife and daughter’s artistic abilities, post filing for divorce.

Boogie was Parker’s second wife after he previously tied the knot with Emma Sugiyama in 2006. He and Sugiyama divorced two years later.

Something else that may come to an end is South Park!

After 22 successful seasons, it may all come to an end. In the teaser for its most recent season, the video appears to be calling for its own cancellation. Parker and the rest of the crew did admit that the only way they would ever stop creating the most popular show in network history, is if it was cancelled.

Their Twitter page even supported the idea of there not ever being another season again while using the hashtag “cancel south park.”

While some fans appear to think that they feel the creators are just ready to move on, others feel this is just a marketing campaign to stir up the audience a little for higher ratings — although its ratings are already high — and other fans are just freaking out!

Parker co-created South Park with Matt Stone and Brian Graden back in 1997 and has won five Emmys ever since. Despite a possible cancellation, the show’s popularity is still going strong. Parker met stone at the University of Colorado in Boulder — just a few hours away from South Park Colorado — when he was studying music and Japanese. His talents don’t stop there though, he even made his way to Broadway with “Book of Mormon” which earned him nine Tony awards, and he wrote the movie Team America.