Sofia Vergara Reveals the Reason She Didn’t Want to Date Joe Manganiello

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello may be happily married now, but during an appearance on an upcoming episode of Harry Connick Jr.’s talk show, Harry, the Modern Family actress revealed that she initially didn’t even want to go on a date with her famous husband.

In a clip from Friday’s upcoming episode, PEOPLE reports Vergara as telling Connick Jr. that Manganiello had to “convince” her to go on a date with him, with the actress citing her husband’s appearance as the reason she was on the fence.

“You are married to perhaps, seriously, arguably the most attractive man that ever lived,” Connick Jr. began. “Not that’s just alive.”

Although Vergara agreed with the host, she admitted it was those good looks that made her wary of accepting a date with the actor in the first place.

“When he started trying to convince me to go out with him, I didn’t want to go out with him because of that,” Vergara explained. “I don’t want to deal with that, I am too old now to be with a guy that all the girls are like after him.”

“‘You’re too hot, this is going to be so much work. I’m not kidding,’” she continued. “I didn’t want to go out with him because of how hot he was.”

We’re thinking Vergara is glad she said yes- the couple got engaged on Christmas Day in 2014 and tied the knot in November 2015.

Harry airs weekdays on Fox.