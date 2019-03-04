‘SNL’ Star Pete Davidson Spotted Holding Hands With Kate Beckinsale at Afterparty

Pete Davidson and Kate Beckinsale aren’t slowing down. The new couple was spotted out together in New York City over the weekend at a Saturday Night Live afterparty.

Davidson, 25, and Beckinsale, 45, were photographed holding hands as they entered the event at Dos Caminos Mexican restaurant. Photos shared on Twitter show Beckinsale in an all-black ensemble with her hair in loose waves. Davidson donned jeans, a colorful puffer jacket and a T-shirt made by Annamarie Tendler, the wife of comedian and Saturday’s SNL guest host, John Mulaney.

Davidson and Beckinsale “were holding hands going in at 1:30 a.m. and holding hands going out at 3 a.m.,” a source told Us Weekly of the late-night date. “There was not much emotion since it was such a short walk to their car. They didn’t stop for anyone going into the party but Pete signed a few things on the way out for people. They were escorted by a security guard both times.”

But their weekend together didn’t end there; on Sunday, the two were spotted laughing together at a New York Rangers game.

Davidson and Beckinsale, who told Extra over the weekend that her ideal man is “funny,” first sparked romance rumors when they were spotted flirting at several Golden Globes afterparties in January.

“She was following him around and waiting for him,” a source told Us Weekly at the time. “People approached her and she didn’t want to talk to anyone else. … It definitely seemed like Kate was interested in him.”

They were spotted holding hands together since then, with a source recently telling Us Weekly that “Kate is so into Pete and has been telling all her friends about him. They have great chemistry, and she loves hanging out with him whenever they get the chance to. She has a fun, young, loving personality.”

And the feelings appear to be mutual, at least to another source, who said, “Pete only has eyes for Kate. She’s cool and fun. It’s long-distance, but they’re taking it slow. She makes him laugh. He thinks she’s great and really smart. They have an incredibly physical connection.”

Beckinsale was previously married to Len Wiseman and has dated Michael Sheen and Matt Rife. Davidson was engaged to Ariana Grande for four months last year before splitting in October and previously dated Cazzie David and Carly Aquilino.