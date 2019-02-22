‘SNL’s Pete Davidson ‘Only Has Eyes’ for Kate Beckinsale Despite Being Spotted out With Ex

Despite photo proof that Pete Davidson recently hung out with ex-girlfriend Carly Aquilino, he’s reportedly still interested in pursuing things with Kate Beckinsale.

“Pete only has eyes for Kate,” a source told Us Weekly this week. “She’s cool and fun. It’s long distance, but they’re taking it slow.”

“She makes him laugh. He thinks she’s great and really smart,” the source added of Beckinsale, 45, and Davidson, 25. “They have an incredible physical connection.”

As for his friendship with Acquilino, it remains just that — a friendship. “He’s remained friendly with Carly Aquilino, but they’re just friends. Nothing more,” the source said.

The Saturday Night Live comic and Girl Code alum were spotted hanging out with friends backstage at a comedy show on Long Island on Monday. They posed on either side of friends Marcus Russell Price, Derek Gaines and Dave Sirus.

Aquilino performed ahead of Davidson at The Paramount in Huntington, New York. “Pete seemed like he was in a great mood and was more organized with his jokes than usual,” a source told Us Weekly at the time, adding that he “didn’t mention” ex-fiancée Ariana Grande “or any ex-girlfriends during his set,” like he has been known to do.

The report that the Big Time Adolescence star and Beckinsale are still pursuing a casual relationship comes a few weeks after the two were spotted flirting at several Golden Globes after-parties in January. Later, they were seen holding hands while out and about in Los Angeles.

“Kate is into Pete and he’s exactly her type,” a source told Us Weekly earlier this month. “She likes young guys who make her laugh.”

But another insider said that the two aren’t looking for a long-term commitment to each other. “[Pete’s] thing with Kate is fun. He thinks she’s cool. They’re on opposite coasts though, so don’t count on it getting too serious.”

Davidson and Aquilino were linked in 2015. He moved on with Cazzie David in 2016 until 2018, after which he made headlines for his whirlwind romance with Grande, 25. They ended their four-month engagement in October.