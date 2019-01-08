‘SNL’ Comic Pete Davidson Flirts With Kate Beckinsale at Golden Globes After Parties

Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson was spotted chatting up Kate Beckinsale at an afterparty for the 2019 Golden Globes on Sunday.

Davidson has had a hard time since his broken engagement to pop singer Ariana Grande. The comedian has alternated between joking about his heart-break on stage, hiding away from the world and even posting cries for help on social media. On Sunday, he may have tried a new tactic for moving on. According to a report by Us Weekly, he and Beckinsale looked eager to speak to each other.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Kate and Pete were flirting at the InStyle party and she was following him around a bit and waiting for him,” a source claimed. “People approached her and she didn’t want to talk to anyone else.”

Davidson is 25 years old, while Beckinsale is 45. That did not stop the witnesses and insiders from claiming that there is something real between them. They said that Davidson only “stepped aside to take pictures with fans” during his chat with Beckinsale.

“It definitely seemed like Kate was interested in him,” they went on.

Meanwhile, that was not the only party the unlikely couple was spotted at on Sunday. Eye-witnesses told Page Six that Davidson and Beckinsale spent some time together at the Netflix afterparty as well.

“They were being very flirty together, they were sitting very close on the outside patio seating,” they said. “Kate had her hand on his knee, and she kept laughing at all his jokes.”

Beckinsale is currently single, and she brought a female friend as her plus-one for the evening. The witnesses said that the she and Machine Gun Kelly were in Davidson and Beckinsale’s orbit as well, but the two kept leaving to fetch more drinks.

Davidson and Beckinsale left the party separately through different doors. Davidson later turned up at the HBO afterparty with Kelly in tow, but Beckinsale appears to have turned in for the night. Reporters asked Davidson about his mental health, and he seemed to brush off concerns.

“I’m doing good, just getting back to work, and hanging out with this guy,” he said, indicating Kelly.

Beckinsale has not commented on the rumors surrounding herself and Davidson. She has been single since separating from director Len Wiseman in 2015. She has a 19-year-old daughter, Lily, from a previous relationship with Michael Sheen.