‘Sister Wives’ Stars Kody and Christine’s Daughter Mykelti Brown Is Married!

Happy one year to my soul mate and the love of my life. Thank you for showing me what real burritos were one year ago. I look forward to spending the rest of my years with you. I love you my Tony. A photo posted by Mykelti Brown (@mykeltib) on Oct 4, 2016 at 11:27pm PDT

Another Sister Wives daughter is married!

Mykelti Brown wed Antonio Padron on Saturday in St. George, Utah. There were more than 400 guests in attendance at the ceremony, which was held at the Bloomington Country Club followed by a Mexican vintage themed reception.

“I’m not nervous at all and I can’t wait to spend my life with Tony,” the Sister Wives star told PEOPLE the day before her wedding. “I’m most excited about being able to wake up every morning to him and go to bed every night knowing I’m safe in his arms.”

Brown, 20, and Padron, 23, announced their engagement in June and planned their entire wedding together. They chose maroon, silver, teal and yellow as their wedding colors and fed their guests with carne asada and a chili chicken taco buffet. There were even eight different flavors of cake including, carrot, red velvet, mocha, German chocolate, coconut, and caramel, tiramisu and tres leches.

“My favorite thing about the wedding are the flowers,” says Brown. “They’re all hand made, white, red and silver flowers with silver pearls throughout in Talavera pots.”

Brown wore a sweetheart A-line wedding dress with lace and beading on the upper half and soft tulle on the bottom. The couple’s first dance was to “Bailando” by Enrique Iglesias.

All 23 members of the Brown family were at the wedding. Mykelti is the daughter of Christine and Kody and has no plans to live a plural lifestyle.

Brown shared a photo of the couple on Instagram days before her wedding writing, “3 more days. I can’t wait to begin our forever. I love you Tony.”

The couple will be enjoying their honeymoon in Seattle, Washington.