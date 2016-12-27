‘Silver Spoons’ and ‘NYPD Blue’ Star Ricky Schroder’s Wife Files for Divorce

(Photo: Facebook/ET Canada)

NYPD Blue and former child star Ricky Schroder and his wife are divorcing. Andrea filed for divorce in Los Angeles stating irreconcilable differences, ET reports.

The couple almost made it to their 24th anniversary, however, they listed their official separation dated June 1, 2016, which was only a few months away from their anniversary.

The couples share four children together, Holden, Luke, Cambrie, and Faith who is the minor at only 15 years old.

As for the custody of their youngest child, Andrea is requesting full physical and legal custody, only allowing Ricky parental visitation. She is also requesting spousal support.

We wish them the best.